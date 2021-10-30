PM Modi, Macron briefly interact on sidelines of G20 Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a brief interaction with French President Emmanuel Macron before 'family photos' at Roma Convention Center in Rome. Prime Minister Modi and other world leaders attending the G20 Rome Summit gathered for 'family photo' on Friday. They were joined by a delegation of frontline health workers at Roma Convention Center in Rome, Italy.

The heads of state and government of the world's major economies, with invited countries and representatives of international and regional organizations, will address several key topics of the global agenda. Finance Ministers traditionally attend the event as well. PM Modi arrived in Italy on Friday to participate in the two-day G20 Summit. This summit is the eighth G20 Summit attended by the Prime Minister.

PM Modi is also expected to meet with French President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday on the sidelines of the Group of 20 (G20) Summit in Rome, Italy. This would be the first in-person meeting between the two leaders Aukus trilateral security pact was announced. The two leaders last spoke in September and discussed regional issues including recent developments in Afghanistan.

During the phone call last month, they reviewed the increasing bilateral collaboration in the Indo-Pacific region, and the important role that the India-France partnership plays in promoting stability and security in the region. PM Narendra Modi arrived in Italy on Friday to participate in the two-day Summit.

Earlier today, PM Modi met with Pope Francis and discussed a wide range of issues with him. PM Modi invited Pope to India as well. PM Modi today is scheduled to have a meeting with the President of Indonesia Joko Widodo. PM Modi is expected to have a meeting with Singapore PM Lee Hosein Loong as well.

In the evening, PM Modi is scheduled to arrive at Terme di Diocleziano for a cultural programme. Later, there is a dinner planned for G20 leaders and partner countries. While briefing about the Prime Minister's engagements in Italy, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Friday said that PM Modi will discuss the global economic situation, COVID-19 pandemic, sustainable development and climate change with G20 leaders.

On Friday, PM Modi met with top European Union leaders and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi. They congratulated Prime Minister Modi for India's excellent progress on the COVID-19 vaccination. Prime Minister Modi also interacted with members of the Indian community-based in Italy and those who have a close association with India through spheres like academics, spirituality and more. PM Modi will be in the capital city of Italy till October 31. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)