Eight die from suspected yellow fever in Ghana

At least eight people have died of suspected yellow fever infection in the northern Savannah Region of Ghana, a statement from the Ghana Health Service (GHS) said late on Friday.

ANI | Accra | Updated: 30-10-2021 16:44 IST | Created: 30-10-2021 16:44 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Ghana

Accra [Ghana], October 30 (ANI/Xinhua): At least eight people have died of suspected yellow fever infection in the northern Savannah Region of Ghana, a statement from the Ghana Health Service (GHS) said late on Friday. It said the victims, all nomads in the region, had never been vaccinated against yellow fever.

"The disease is presumed to be yellow fever, and samples have been shipped for final confirmation. Tests for other viral diseases including Ebola, Lassa, Marburg, and Zika were all negative," said the GHS. Yellow fever is a viral disease spread through mosquito bites, which is common in some African and South American regions. Its symptoms include fever and jaundice at the early stages aEight die from suspected yellow fever in Ghanand later on, bleeding from the nose and mouth with bloody stools, and vomiting of blood.

Vaccination is a key recommended preventive measure against the disease. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

