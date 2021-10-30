Left Menu

Philippines logs 4,008 new COVID-19 cases, 423 deaths

The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported 4,008 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Southeast Asian country on Saturday, bringing the total tally to 2,783,896.

ANI | Manila | Updated: 30-10-2021 16:51 IST | Created: 30-10-2021 16:51 IST
Philippines logs 4,008 new COVID-19 cases, 423 deaths
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Philippines

Manila [Philippines], October 30 (ANI/Xinhua): The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported 4,008 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Southeast Asian country on Saturday, bringing the total tally to 2,783,896. The DOH also reported that 423 more patients died from COVID-19 complications, bringing the overall coronavirus death toll to 43,044.

According to the DOH, the 373 more deaths from the pandemic tallied on Saturday "were previously tagged as recoveries and reclassified as deaths after final validation." Saturday's number of deaths is the second-highest since the outbreak in January 2020. The DOH reported 482 daily deaths from the coronavirus epidemic on Sept. 29.

The Philippines, which has around 110 million population, has tested more than 21.5 million people for infection since the outbreak of the coronavirus in the country. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA’s Juno mission findings offer first 3D look at Jupiter's atmosphere

NASA’s Juno mission findings offer first 3D look at Jupiter's atmosphere

 United States
2
New macOS vulnerability could allow attackers to bypass SIP: Microsoft

New macOS vulnerability could allow attackers to bypass SIP: Microsoft

 United States
3
Odd News Roundup: S.Korean bakes 'Squid Game'-themed Halloween dog treats; Romantic encounters between Cuban zoo animals surge during quarantine quiet

Odd News Roundup: S.Korean bakes 'Squid Game'-themed Halloween dog treats; R...

 Global
4
Amit Shah launches 'Mera Parivaar-BJP Parivaar' membership drive in Lucknow

Amit Shah launches 'Mera Parivaar-BJP Parivaar' membership drive in Lucknow

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021