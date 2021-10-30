Left Menu

Taliban forces open fire at wedding party in Afghanistan's Nangarhar; two killed

The Taliban forces opened fire at a wedding party at Sra-Road district in Nangarhar province killing two and injuring 10 others, reported a local media.

ANI | Nangarhar | Updated: 30-10-2021 18:11 IST
The Taliban forces opened fire at a wedding party at Sra-Road district in Nangarhar province killing two and injuring 10 others, reported a local media. The forces resorted to firing upon a mere incident of argument between the guests in the wedding party and the forces, reported Ariana News citing the sources.

The argument reportedly broke out when the Taliban forces stormed into a wedding party to stop the music from being played. The Taliban forces opened fire at the guests eventually, according to the news channel. Such incidents are on the rise under the hardline rule of the Taliban since the organisation took over the country on August 15 overthrowing the elected government.

At least one person was injured on Tuesday when an armed Taliban man opened fire at people lined up to buy air tickets at the Kabul airport, reported Sputnik. "A man was injured. A Taliban man had his finger on the trigger when he dispersed the crowd, and they often have a cartridge in the chamber and the safety is off," Sputnik quoted an eyewitness as saying. (ANI)

