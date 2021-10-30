Left Menu

PM Modi meets French President on sidelines of G20 in Rome

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met French President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday on the sidelines of the Group of 20 (G20) Summit in Rome, Italy.

ANI | Rome | Updated: 30-10-2021 18:23 IST | Created: 30-10-2021 18:23 IST
PM Modi meets French President on sidelines of G20 in Rome
Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets French President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Italy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met French President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday on the sidelines of the Group of 20 (G20) Summit in Rome, Italy. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar S Jaishankar and National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval were also present at the meeting.

This is the first in-person meeting between the two leaders after Aukus trilateral security pact was announced. The two leaders last spoke in September and discussed regional issues including recent developments in Afghanistan. During the phone call last month, they reviewed the increasing bilateral collaboration in the Indo-Pacific region and the important role that the India-France partnership plays in promoting stability and security in the region.

PM Narendra Modi arrived in Italy on Friday to participate in the two-day Summit. Earlier today, PM Modi met with Pope Francis and discuss a wide range of issues with him. He also invited Pope to India.

Prime Minister Modi today is scheduled to have a meeting with the President of Indonesia Joko Widodo. PM Modi is also expected to have a meeting with Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hosein Loong as well. In the evening, Prime Minister is scheduled to arrive at Terme di Diocleziano for a cultural program. Later, there is a dinner planned for G20 leaders and partner countries.

Briefing about the Prime Minister's engagements in Italy, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Friday said that PM Modi will discuss the global economic situation, COVID-19 pandemic, sustainable development and climate change with G20 leaders. On Friday, PM Modi met with top European Union leaders and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi. They congratulated Prime Minister Modi for India's excellent progress on the COVID-19 vaccination.

Prime Minister also interacted with members of the Indian community-based in Italy and those who have a close association with India through spheres like academics, spirituality and more. PM Modi will be in the capital city of Italy till October 31. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA’s Juno mission findings offer first 3D look at Jupiter's atmosphere

NASA’s Juno mission findings offer first 3D look at Jupiter's atmosphere

 United States
2
Amit Shah launches 'Mera Parivaar-BJP Parivaar' membership drive in Lucknow

Amit Shah launches 'Mera Parivaar-BJP Parivaar' membership drive in Lucknow

 India
3
Ministry of Earth Sciences Secy M Ravichandran gets additional charge of Department of Science and Tech

Ministry of Earth Sciences Secy M Ravichandran gets additional charge of Dep...

 India
4
New macOS vulnerability could allow attackers to bypass SIP: Microsoft

New macOS vulnerability could allow attackers to bypass SIP: Microsoft

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021