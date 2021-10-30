Left Menu

Putin urges for mechanism to adjust coronavirus vaccines to virus mutations

The continuing mutations of the coronavirus call for a mechanism that would allow vaccines to be adjusted to virus changes quickly, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 30-10-2021 18:27 IST | Created: 30-10-2021 18:27 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russia

Moscow [Russia], October 30 (ANI/Sputnik): The continuing mutations of the coronavirus call for a mechanism that would allow vaccines to be adjusted to virus changes quickly, Russian President Vladimir Putin said. "Considering that the virus keeps mutating, we have to work out mechanisms for systematic and quick upgrade of vaccines," Putin told a G20 summit.

The Russian president also pointed out that many countries were still struggling to gain access to the existing vaccines. "This is happening because of, among other things, unfair competition, protectionism and the fact that some countries, including inside G20, are not ready to mutually recognise vaccines and vaccine certificates, I believe," Putin said. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

