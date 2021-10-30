Left Menu

Pakistan Peoples Party calls for early election, wants Imran Khan to step down

Strengthening call for an early election in the country, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has said that considering the prevailing situation, the resignation of the Prime Minister Imran Khan is justified demand of the people, reported local media.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 30-10-2021 18:42 IST | Created: 30-10-2021 18:42 IST
Pakistan Peoples Party's vice-president Sherry Rahman. Image Credit: ANI
Strengthening call for an early election in the country, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has said that considering the prevailing situation, the resignation of the Prime Minister Imran Khan is justified demand of the people, reported local media. PPP on Friday took out rallies and staged demonstrations in different parts of the city against rising inflation and asked the prime minister to step down seeking early elections, reported Dawn.

Senator Sherry Rahman, PPP vice-president, while addressing a demonstration at Regal Chowk in Saddar, said that PPP would always be standing with the people of Pakistan as the party was on the same page with them unlike this government. Considering the prevailing situation, the resignation of the prime minister was a justified demand of the people, she claimed. Underlining that everyone is out on roads protesting against "this incompetent government and asking for the prime minister to resign, she said that inflation has reached nine per cent in Pakistan according to the World Bank which is higher than other South Asian countries in the region

She emphasised that instead of fixing this crisis, the government has also warned about a further rise in inflation. "This is exactly why PPP is marching today against crippling inflation, and unaffordable living conditions in so-called Naya Pakistan," said Rahman.

The protest demonstrations were held in six districts of the city where different leaders of the opposition party led the protest. The PPP -- which is the ruling party in Sindh -- enjoyed police support that blocked movement of traffic on roads to facilitate the protest demonstrations.

The PPP leaders accused the PTI government of following the directions of the International Monetary Fund, which had led to a humanitarian crisis in the country amid growing inflation and declining business activities, according to Dawn. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

