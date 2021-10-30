UN asks nations to reprogramme development money for humanitarian aid in Afghanistan

A UN official has called on the international community to reprogramme their allocated money for development aid in Afghanistan as people in the country is facing one of the biggest humanitarian crises on the earth. Citing an interview of Martin Griffiths, UN Under-Secretary-General for humanitarian affairs, Khaama Press reported that he has asked the Group of 20 (G20) to raise a concern about the situation in Afghanistan because the country's economy is collapsing and half of the population is starving.

Griffiths in his interview with an American media outlet on Friday called the G20 a vital forum in raising the voices of Afghan people as it has held two virtual meetings solely on the country in the past weeks. The senior UN official has pleaded to the world countries to give the United Nations their money so that they address the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan as the "aids are unconditional no matter who rules the country or where", Khaama Press reported further.

The G20 Summit represents the culminating moment of the intense work carried out during the whole year of the Italian G20 Presidency through Ministers' Meetings, Sherpa meetings, Working Groups and Engagement Groups. More than 170 events were held throughout the country that made it possible to highlight many of the extraordinary realities scattered throughout its territory. According to the UN aid organisation, more than half the population of Afghanistan - a record 22.8 million people - will face acute food insecurity from November.

This data regarding acute hunger was revealed in a new report issued by Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) by the Food Security and Agriculture Cluster of Afghanistan, co-led by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the UN and the UN World Food Programme (WFP). (ANI)

