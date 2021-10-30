Left Menu

China to join digital economy partnership agreement: Xi Jinping

China has decided to join the Digital Economy Partnership Agreement, President Xi Jinping said on Saturday.

ANI | Beijing | Updated: 30-10-2021 20:22 IST | Created: 30-10-2021 20:22 IST
China to join digital economy partnership agreement: Xi Jinping
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

Beijing [China], October 30 (ANI/Sputnik): China has decided to join the Digital Economy Partnership Agreement, President Xi Jinping said on Saturday.

"China attaches great importance to international cooperation in the field of the digital economy and has decided to apply to join the Digital Economy Partnership Agreement," Xi told the 16th G20 summit via video link, as quoted by the CCTV.

China is ready to work with all parties for the healthy and orderly development of digital economy, the president added. (ANI/Sputnik)

TRENDING

1
NASA’s Juno mission findings offer first 3D look at Jupiter's atmosphere

NASA’s Juno mission findings offer first 3D look at Jupiter's atmosphere

 United States
2
Ministry of Earth Sciences Secy M Ravichandran gets additional charge of Department of Science and Tech

Ministry of Earth Sciences Secy M Ravichandran gets additional charge of Dep...

 India
3
Amit Shah launches 'Mera Parivaar-BJP Parivaar' membership drive in Lucknow

Amit Shah launches 'Mera Parivaar-BJP Parivaar' membership drive in Lucknow

 India
4
New macOS vulnerability could allow attackers to bypass SIP: Microsoft

New macOS vulnerability could allow attackers to bypass SIP: Microsoft

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021