PM Modi, Macron discuss bilateral cooperation, global and regional developments

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met French President Emmanuel Macron on the sidelines of the G20 summit and discussed bilateral cooperation on various subjects besides global and regional developments.

ANI | Rome | Updated: 30-10-2021 20:57 IST | Created: 30-10-2021 20:57 IST
PM Modi holds talks with French President Emmanuel Macron.. Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met French President Emmanuel Macron on the sidelines of the G20 summit and discussed bilateral cooperation on various subjects besides global and regional developments. The two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to the strategic partnership between the two countries.

India and France are cooperating extensively in various sectors and the talks held on Saturday will add momentum to the bilateral ties between the two nations, Prime Minister' Office said in a tweet. "Productive discussions between PM @narendramodi and President @EmmanuelMacron on the sidelines of the @g20org Summit. India and France are cooperating extensively in various sectors. Today's talks will add momentum to the bilateral ties between the two nations," the PMO said.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said the two leaders discussed bilateral cooperation on various subjects. "PM @narendramodi met the President of France @EmmanuelMacron, on the sidelines of G20. Discussed India-France cooperation on various subjects and reaffirmed their commitment to the Strategic Partnership. Also discussed global and regional developments," he said in a tweet.

PM Modi arrived in Italy on Friday to participate in the two-day G20 summit. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

