UAE recalls envoy to Lebanon for consultations, bans citizens from visiting state: Reports

The UAE has decided to recall its ambassador to Lebanon for consultations in solidarity with Riyadh and prohibit its citizens from visiting that country, the official WAM news agency reported on Saturday, citing the UAE foreign ministry.

ANI | Beirut | Updated: 30-10-2021 21:28 IST | Created: 30-10-2021 21:28 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Beirut [lebanon], October 30 (ANI/Sputnik): The UAE has decided to recall its ambassador to Lebanon for consultations in solidarity with Riyadh and prohibit its citizens from visiting that country, the official WAM news agency reported on Saturday, citing the UAE foreign ministry.

Saudi state-run broadcaster Al-Ekhbariya reported on Friday that Riyadh had recalled its ambassador to Lebanon for consultations and demanded that the Lebanese ambassador to the kingdom leave the country within the next 48 hours. It also decided to suspend imports from Lebanon to the kingdom. The report came after an informed diplomatic source told Sputnik that Saudi Arabia was considering severing diplomatic relations with Lebanon.

Lebanese TV channel MTV reported later that all countries of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf are ready to severe diplomatic relations with Lebanon in the near future after Lebanese media published excerpts from Lebanese Information Minister George Kordahi's interview to Al-Jazeera, in which he slammed the actions of the Arab coalition led by Saudi Arabia in Yemen and called the war in Yemen pointless. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

