Car bomb explodes near int'l airport in Yemen's Aden, victims reported

A vehicle rigged with explosives blasted near the international airport in Yemen's city of Aden, an informed source told Sputnik on Saturday, adding there are victims.

ANI | Aden | Updated: 30-10-2021 22:18 IST | Created: 30-10-2021 22:18 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Yemen

Aden [Yemen], October 30 (ANI/Sputnik): A vehicle rigged with explosives blasted near the international airport in Yemen's city of Aden, an informed source told Sputnik on Saturday, adding there are victims.

"A car bomb exploded at the entrance to Aden International Airport ... in the east of the city," the source said.

The exact number of victims is yet to be established, the source added. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

