3 killed in road accident in central Nigeria

At least three persons lost their lives and one other was injured in a road accident in central Nigeria's Kwara state, the road police said on Saturday.

ANI | Kwara | Updated: 30-10-2021 22:26 IST | Created: 30-10-2021 22:26 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Nigeria

Kwara [Nigeria], October 30 (ANI/Xinhua): At least three persons lost their lives and one other was injured in a road accident in central Nigeria's Kwara state, the road police said on Saturday. The accident occurred on a highway at the Otte community in the Asa local government area of the state as a result of a speed violation, said Jonathan Owoade, sector commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps(FRSC) in Kwara, at a press briefing in Ilorin, the state capital on Saturday.

"Three persons lost their lives in the fatal crash which occurred in the early hours of this morning (Saturday) at Otte on the Ilorin-Ogbomoso Expressway," said Owoade. He said the accident involved two vehicles and four people, and only one of the victims survived with fractured and head injuries.

He warned motorists against violating road safety guidelines and other road users, particularly commuters, to always caution commercial vehicle drivers against over-speeding. Deadly road accidents are frequently reported in Nigeria, often caused by overloading, poor road conditions, and reckless driving. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

