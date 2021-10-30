Left Menu

Taipei slams Beijing over remarks on reunification of Taiwan to China

Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) on Saturday slammed Beijing over its remarks on the reunification of Taiwan to China.

ANI | Taipei | Updated: 30-10-2021 22:27 IST | Created: 30-10-2021 22:27 IST
Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen (File Image/Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) on Saturday slammed Beijing over its remarks on the reunification of Taiwan to China. MAC condemned Beijing for its statements about ruling Taiwan, saying the Taiwanese resolutely refused long ago to follow China's path of development, Taiwan News reported.

Beijing's has stated that "after reunification, Taiwan's financial income can totally be used to improve civil life." "The government in Beijing does not have a clear view of the current international reality and of the status quo of cross-strait relations, and lacks reflection on how to resolve the predicaments in its internal governance," MAC informed in a statement.

MAC said that China is trapping itself in lies and delusions when dealing with Taiwan, as the idea of "one country, two systems" is inherently contradictory, Taiwan News reported. "The key lies in the deficiencies of the CCP's (Chinese Communist Party) political and social systems, and the only purpose of such a concept is to lure our country into unification," wrote MAC.

This came as Beijing claims full sovereignty over Taiwan, a democracy of almost 24 million people located off the southeastern coast of mainland China, despite the fact that the two sides have been governed separately for more than seven decades. Taipei, on the other hand, has countered the Chinese aggression by increasing strategic ties with democracies including the US, which has been repeatedly opposed by Beijing.

China has also threatened that "Taiwan's independence" means war. On June 1, Chinese President Xi Jinping pledged to complete reunification with self-ruled Taiwan and vowed to smash any attempts at formal independence for the island. (ANI)

