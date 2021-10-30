Left Menu

6 killed in explosion near Aden's airport in southern Yemen

A large explosion struck the main entrance leading to the international airport in Yemen's southern port city of Aden on Saturday evening, killing at least six people, a security official told Xinhua.

ANI | Aden | Updated: 30-10-2021 23:16 IST | Created: 30-10-2021 23:16 IST
6 killed in explosion near Aden's airport in southern Yemen
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Yemen

Aden [Yemen], October 30 (ANI/Xinhua): A large explosion struck the main entrance leading to the international airport in Yemen's southern port city of Aden on Saturday evening, killing at least six people, a security official told Xinhua. "A parked truck exploded near the main exterior entrance of Aden's airport, destroying several vehicles and causing a huge blast in the area," the local security source said on condition of anonymity.

"There are conflicting reports on the causes of the blast as some initial tips indicate that an electrical fault led to the explosion of a parked truck loaded with a large quantity of diesel near the airport," he said.He noted that other unconfirmed reports suggest that a booby-trapped was detonated remotely and caused the airport's "terrorist" blast. A local medical source at Jamhuriah public hospital in Aden confirmed to Xinhua that the blast resulted in killing at least six people and injuring more than 16 others at the scene.

Aden's local government has released no clarifications on the explosion that rocked the city's sole airport so far. Local authorities are trying to maintain security and stability in the strategic Yemeni port city, which is considered as the country's temporary capital. However, sporadic bombing incidents and drive-by shooting attacks still occur in Aden. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA’s Juno mission findings offer first 3D look at Jupiter's atmosphere

NASA’s Juno mission findings offer first 3D look at Jupiter's atmosphere

 United States
2
Ministry of Earth Sciences Secy M Ravichandran gets additional charge of Department of Science and Tech

Ministry of Earth Sciences Secy M Ravichandran gets additional charge of Dep...

 India
3
Amit Shah launches 'Mera Parivaar-BJP Parivaar' membership drive in Lucknow

Amit Shah launches 'Mera Parivaar-BJP Parivaar' membership drive in Lucknow

 India
4
Nurture.farm inks pact with NAB Foundation, Nabard to eliminate stubble burning

Nurture.farm inks pact with NAB Foundation, Nabard to eliminate stubble burn...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021