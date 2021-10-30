Left Menu

PM Modi to attend event hosted by US President on 'Supply Chain Resilience': Foreign Secy Shringla

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend an event hosted by US President Joe Biden on Supply Chain Resilience on the sidelines of the G20 leaders' summit in Rome on Sunday.

ANI | Rome | Updated: 30-10-2021 23:22 IST | Created: 30-10-2021 23:22 IST
PM Modi to attend event hosted by US President on 'Supply Chain Resilience': Foreign Secy Shringla
Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Italy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend an event hosted by US President Joe Biden on Supply Chain Resilience on the sidelines of the G20 leaders' summit in Rome on Sunday. Sharing PM Modi's schedule for Sunday, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend an event hosted by US President Joe Biden on 'Supply Chain Resilience' and hold other bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Rome tomorrow".

"The Prime Minister stressed on the resilient global supply chains, also mentioned India's bold economic reforms, lowering the cost of business with India," Shringla said. Meanwhile, the Prime Minister also invited the G20 countries to make India their partner in economic recovery and supply chain diversification.

"The PM also brought out the fact that despite challenges of the pandemic, India continued to be a trusted partner in the context of reliable supply chains," Shringla told the special briefing in Rome. On Sunday, the Prime Minister is also expected to have a meeting with Prime Minister of Spain Pedro Sanchez and German Chancellor Angela Merkel on the sidelines of the G20 summit besides participating in discussions on "Climate Change and Environment and Sustainable Development". (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA’s Juno mission findings offer first 3D look at Jupiter's atmosphere

NASA’s Juno mission findings offer first 3D look at Jupiter's atmosphere

 United States
2
Ministry of Earth Sciences Secy M Ravichandran gets additional charge of Department of Science and Tech

Ministry of Earth Sciences Secy M Ravichandran gets additional charge of Dep...

 India
3
Amit Shah launches 'Mera Parivaar-BJP Parivaar' membership drive in Lucknow

Amit Shah launches 'Mera Parivaar-BJP Parivaar' membership drive in Lucknow

 India
4
Nurture.farm inks pact with NAB Foundation, Nabard to eliminate stubble burning

Nurture.farm inks pact with NAB Foundation, Nabard to eliminate stubble burn...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021