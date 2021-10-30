PM Modi to attend event hosted by US President on 'Supply Chain Resilience': Foreign Secy Shringla

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend an event hosted by US President Joe Biden on Supply Chain Resilience on the sidelines of the G20 leaders' summit in Rome on Sunday. Sharing PM Modi's schedule for Sunday, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend an event hosted by US President Joe Biden on 'Supply Chain Resilience' and hold other bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Rome tomorrow".

"The Prime Minister stressed on the resilient global supply chains, also mentioned India's bold economic reforms, lowering the cost of business with India," Shringla said. Meanwhile, the Prime Minister also invited the G20 countries to make India their partner in economic recovery and supply chain diversification.

"The PM also brought out the fact that despite challenges of the pandemic, India continued to be a trusted partner in the context of reliable supply chains," Shringla told the special briefing in Rome. On Sunday, the Prime Minister is also expected to have a meeting with Prime Minister of Spain Pedro Sanchez and German Chancellor Angela Merkel on the sidelines of the G20 summit besides participating in discussions on "Climate Change and Environment and Sustainable Development". (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)