Left Menu

General election kicks off in Japan

Polling stations have opened in Japan where elections to the lower house of parliament are taking place on Sunday.

ANI | Tokyo | Updated: 31-10-2021 08:21 IST | Created: 31-10-2021 08:21 IST
General election kicks off in Japan
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Japan

Tokyo [Japan], October 31 (ANI/Sputnik): Polling stations have opened in Japan where elections to the lower house of parliament are taking place on Sunday. The polling stations opened at 07:00 local time on Sunday (22:00 GMT on Saturday ) and eligible voters will be able to cast their ballots until 20:00 local time on Sunday (11:00 GMT).

Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) is expected to retain the majority of seats in the lower house with the party's candidates likely to occupy at least 233 out of the total 465 seats (289 single-member districts and 176 elected under proportional representation). A total of 1,051 candidates from nine parties are competing for the parliamentary seats. The general election has already set two records. This is the shortest period between the election of a prime minister, which Fumio Kishida won on October 4, and the dissolution of parliament, which took place on October 14. Moreover, the election campaign this year was the shortest in the post-war history of Japan. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: France, U.S. aim to increase cooperation on space issues; Jupiter's huge Great Red Spot storm is much deeper than expected

Science News Roundup: France, U.S. aim to increase cooperation on space issu...

 Global
2
US Domestic News Roundup: Biden administration issues new memo ending Trump 'Remain in Mexico' policy; Safety nets kept U.S. uninsured rate steady during pandemic, HHS says and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Biden administration issues new memo ending Trump ...

 Global
3
Eight die from suspected yellow fever in Ghana

Eight die from suspected yellow fever in Ghana

 Ghana
4
Blood count test must for every fever patient, Mathura health officials told  

Blood count test must for every fever patient, Mathura health officials told...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021