Must recognize Taliban if the world doesn't want to be threatened from Afghanistan: Spokesperson

The Taliban have warned the international community, saying that the world must recognize the outfit if they do not want to receive any threat from Afghanistan.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 31-10-2021 10:21 IST | Created: 31-10-2021 10:21 IST
Taliban spokesperson Zabiullah Mujahid (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
The Taliban have warned the international community, saying that the world must recognize the outfit if they do not want to receive any threat from Afghanistan. Speaking at a press conference on Saturday, Taliban spokesperson Zabiullah Mujahid said that they must be recognized as a responsible side, Khaama Press news agency reported.

Two months have passed since the outfit took over Afghanistan. Aside from a handful of countries including Pakistan and China, no other country has shown any keenness to increase engagement with the Taliban. The rest of the international community is observing the rights situation in the country and are focused on curtailing the humanitarian crisis in the country.

In a statement that appeared as a possible warning, Mujahid stated that the Taliban will not take any responsibility to avert threats to other countries until and unless they are recognized by the international community. He added that recognition is a bilateral need. "We fought the US because they did not recognize us in the past. If the Taliban are not recognized, it will only increase problems in Afghanistan, the region and the world," said Mujahid.

He further claimed that the Taliban have completed all preconditions of their recognition and the world will recognize them "one way or the other." Mujahid also asked all the countries to activate their diplomatic missions in Afghanistan.

Amid questions on the recognition of the Islamic Emirate, the Taliban's diplomats have started working in Afghanistan's missions in Pakistan. Meanwhile, the European Union is also seeking to reopen its diplomatic mission in Afghanistan in months' time as the bloc is looking to enhance its engagement with the new Taliban government.

The 27-member bloc will return to the capital city of Kabul as Brussels seeks to co-ordinate aid efforts and the continued evacuation of some Afghans, UK-based newspaper Financial Times (FT) reported. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

