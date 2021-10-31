Left Menu

Vietnam reports 5,227 new cases of coronavirus in past 24 hours

According to the Ministry of Health of Vietnam, 5,227 new cases of coronavirus infection have been registered in the country over the past 24 hours, including 3 imported ones. In the meantime, another 2,204 patients have been declared recovered.

ANI | Hanoi | Updated: 31-10-2021 10:44 IST | Created: 31-10-2021 10:44 IST
Vietnam reports 5,227 new cases of coronavirus in past 24 hours
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Vietnam

Hanoi [Vietnam], October 31 (ANI/VOVWORLD): According to the Ministry of Health of Vietnam, 5,227 new cases of coronavirus infection have been registered in the country over the past 24 hours, including 3 imported ones. In the meantime, another 2,204 patients have been declared recovered.

A total of 915 603 cases of infection were detected in Vietnam; according to this indicator, the country ranks 40th among 223 countries and territories of the world, and in terms of the share of infected people per 1 million inhabitants - 152nd place.

Only 80.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been used, almost 24 million people have been vaccinated again. (ANI/VOVWORLD)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: France, U.S. aim to increase cooperation on space issues; Jupiter's huge Great Red Spot storm is much deeper than expected

Science News Roundup: France, U.S. aim to increase cooperation on space issu...

 Global
2
US Domestic News Roundup: Biden administration issues new memo ending Trump 'Remain in Mexico' policy; Safety nets kept U.S. uninsured rate steady during pandemic, HHS says and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Biden administration issues new memo ending Trump ...

 Global
3
Promote brain health, prevent stroke, heart disease, dementia, says Canadian neuroscientist

Promote brain health, prevent stroke, heart disease, dementia, says Canadian...

 India
4
Eight die from suspected yellow fever in Ghana

Eight die from suspected yellow fever in Ghana

 Ghana

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021