Vietnam reports 5,227 new cases of coronavirus in past 24 hours

Hanoi [Vietnam], October 31 (ANI/VOVWORLD): According to the Ministry of Health of Vietnam, 5,227 new cases of coronavirus infection have been registered in the country over the past 24 hours, including 3 imported ones. In the meantime, another 2,204 patients have been declared recovered.
A total of 915 603 cases of infection were detected in Vietnam; according to this indicator, the country ranks 40th among 223 countries and territories of the world, and in terms of the share of infected people per 1 million inhabitants - 152nd place.
Only 80.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been used, almost 24 million people have been vaccinated again. (ANI/VOVWORLD)
