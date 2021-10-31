Left Menu

Taliban supreme leader Akhundzada makes first public appearance in Afghanistan

Taliban supreme leader Hibatullah Akhundzada reportedly on Sunday made his first public appearance in Afghanistan.

ANI | Kandahar | Updated: 31-10-2021 13:13 IST | Created: 31-10-2021 13:13 IST
Taliban supreme leader Akhundzada makes first public appearance in Afghanistan
Taliban's supreme leader Hibatullah Akhundzada.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

Taliban supreme leader Hibatullah Akhundzada reportedly on Sunday made his first public appearance in Afghanistan. According to Taliban officials, Akhundzada met his supporters in Kandahar, reported Al Mayadeen.

The Taliban official was thought to be outside his country until Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid announced that Akhundzada was indeed in Afghanistan. "He is present in Kandahar. He has been living there from the very beginning," the spokesman announced. He remained a reclusive figure even after the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan in mid-August and was avoiding politics and only delivering a religious address.

The leader's low profile has fed speculation about his role in the new Taliban government and even sparked rumours of his death, reported Al Mayadeen. Akhundzada visited the Darul Uloom Hakimah Madrasa on Saturday to "speak to his brave soldiers and disciples," officials said.

No media has emerged from the event, as there was tight security and no photographs or videos were allowed. However, a ten-minute audio recording was shared by Taliban social media accounts, which saw him opting for a religious message instead of a political one. He has been the Taliban's leader since 2016 after a US drone strike killed his predecessor, Mullah Akhtar Mansour. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: France, U.S. aim to increase cooperation on space issues; Jupiter's huge Great Red Spot storm is much deeper than expected

Science News Roundup: France, U.S. aim to increase cooperation on space issu...

 Global
2
US Domestic News Roundup: Biden administration issues new memo ending Trump 'Remain in Mexico' policy; Safety nets kept U.S. uninsured rate steady during pandemic, HHS says and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Biden administration issues new memo ending Trump ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Australia's Melbourne back to the races, shops as vaccination rate hits 80%; Eleven states sue U.S. government over vaccine mandate for federal contractors and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's Melbourne back to the races, shops as vacci...

 Global
4
Promote brain health, prevent stroke, heart disease, dementia, says Canadian neuroscientist

Promote brain health, prevent stroke, heart disease, dementia, says Canadian...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021