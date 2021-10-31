Left Menu

COVID-19 vaccination pace in Moscow rises by to five times since August: Mayor

The COVID-19 vaccination pace in the Russian capital has increased by up to five times since late August, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin told the Rossiya 1 broadcaster.

The COVID-19 vaccination pace in the Russian capital has increased by up to five times since late August, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin told the Rossiya 1 broadcaster.

"We see that vaccination has been actively renewed. The vaccination pace has increased by four to five times in comparison with late August, when it went down to minimal figures. Elderly Moscow residents also started getting vaccinated, which is right and can not but make glad," Sobyanin said in an interview.

On Saturday, Moscow recorded 7,267 new coronavirus cases, which marked the highest number of new cases among the Russian regions. (ANI/Sputnik)

