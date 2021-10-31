Left Menu

4 killed, 9 injured in passenger van crash in eastern Pakistan

At least four people were killed and nine others injured in a vehicle crash in Pakistan's eastern Punjab province on Sunday, said rescue officials.

Islamabad [Pakistan], October 31 (ANI/Xinhua): At least four people were killed and nine others injured in a vehicle crash in Pakistan's eastern Punjab province on Sunday, said rescue officials. The accident took place when a passenger van carrying around 20 passengers turned turtle in the Attock district of the province, rescue officials in the area told local media.Police said the over-speeding van overturned after the driver lost control over the vehicle due to brake failure.

The ill-fated passenger van was on its way to Rawalpindi district when it met the accident. Following the crash, police along with rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the injured to a nearby hospital where several of them are said to be in critical condition. (ANI/Xinhua)

