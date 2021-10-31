Left Menu

Bulgaria crossed the threshold of 600,000 cases of COVID-19

Since the beginning of the epidemic in Bulgaria, 601,035 cases of coronavirus have been registered, according to data in the Unified Information Portal.

ANI | Sofia | Updated: 31-10-2021 14:27 IST | Created: 31-10-2021 14:27 IST
Bulgaria crossed the threshold of 600,000 cases of COVID-19
Representative image. (Photo Credit - Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Bulgaria

Sofia [Bulgaria], October 31 (ANI/Novinite): Since the beginning of the epidemic in Bulgaria, 601,035 cases of coronavirus have been registered, according to data in the Unified Information Portal. There are currently 98,948 active cases, and 2,836 infections have been registered in the last 24 hours. The tests performed for a 24-hour period are 32,588.

In the past 24 hours, 46 people have died and 417 have been admitted to the hospital. The share of unvaccinated in both groups is 91.3 and 87 per cent, respectively. A total of 7880 patients with covid are hospitalized. The doses of vaccine administered for the past 24 hours are 7740. (ANI/Novinite)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: France, U.S. aim to increase cooperation on space issues; Jupiter's huge Great Red Spot storm is much deeper than expected

Science News Roundup: France, U.S. aim to increase cooperation on space issu...

 Global
2
US Domestic News Roundup: Biden administration issues new memo ending Trump 'Remain in Mexico' policy; Safety nets kept U.S. uninsured rate steady during pandemic, HHS says and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Biden administration issues new memo ending Trump ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Australia's Melbourne back to the races, shops as vaccination rate hits 80%; Eleven states sue U.S. government over vaccine mandate for federal contractors and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's Melbourne back to the races, shops as vacci...

 Global
4
Promote brain health, prevent stroke, heart disease, dementia, says Canadian neuroscientist

Promote brain health, prevent stroke, heart disease, dementia, says Canadian...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021