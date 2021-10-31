WHO chief meets Russian FM Lavrov at G20, agree to strengthen health architecture
Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Sunday met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, and both leaders came to the idea of strengthening the global health architecture.
- Country:
- Switzerland
Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Sunday met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, and both leaders came to the idea of strengthening the global health architecture. "Met Sergey Lavrov ... at the #G20RomeSummit & agreed we must strengthen the health architecture, incl @WHO's key role, to prevent health threats. Also discussed upcoming World Health Assembly special session on an international pact on pandemic preparedness & response," Ghebreyesus tweeted.
This meet comes amid a recent surge in COVID-19 cases in the country. Russia registered 40,251 daily new COVID-19 cases and 1,160 coronavirus-related deaths, on Saturday, the federal response center said. Moscow on Saturday recorded 7,267 new cases, which marks the highest number of new cases among the Russian regions. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; Japanese billionaire Maezawa trains in Russia ahead of space trip and more
Russia's daily COVID-19 deaths exceed one thousand mark
Russia sees record number of daily COVID-19 cases, deaths: Response Centre
Imtiaz Ali appointed as ambassador of Russian Film Festival in India
Russia's daily COVID-19 death toll at record high as vaccination program stalls