WHO chief meets Russian FM Lavrov at G20, agree to strengthen health architecture

Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Sunday met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, and both leaders came to the idea of strengthening the global health architecture. "Met Sergey Lavrov ... at the #G20RomeSummit & agreed we must strengthen the health architecture, incl @WHO's key role, to prevent health threats. Also discussed upcoming World Health Assembly special session on an international pact on pandemic preparedness & response," Ghebreyesus tweeted.

This meet comes amid a recent surge in COVID-19 cases in the country. Russia registered 40,251 daily new COVID-19 cases and 1,160 coronavirus-related deaths, on Saturday, the federal response center said. Moscow on Saturday recorded 7,267 new cases, which marks the highest number of new cases among the Russian regions. (ANI)

