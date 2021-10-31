Attackers of wedding party used our name for personal purposes: Taliban

The Taliban on Sunday rejected the reports that members of their outfit attacked a wedding in the Afghan province of Nangarhar that was playing music. At least two people were killed and 10 were injured at Sra-Road district after an argument broke out when the Taliban members and people attending the wedding party to stop the music from being played.

Taking to Twitter, Taliban spokesperson Zabiullah Mujahid said, "Last night, in a village in the Nangarhar Province, three people used the name 'Taliban' and demanded to stop the music at the wedding... The culprits that used the name of the Islamic Emirate [the Taliban] for personal feud were brought to the Sharia law." Mujahid added that fire was opened on guests of the party. According to the spokesperson, two suspects were arrested, but one managed to escape and was put on the wanted list.

Taliban took over the reign of Afghanistan in mid-August. Reports of such random incidents of shooting are on the rise under the hardline rule. (ANI)

