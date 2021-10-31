Left Menu

Pak economy hit by Rs 35 billion loss due to TLP protests

Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information, Hasaan Khawar admitted that Pakistan has been hit drastically due to the agitation by Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) since 2017 and has borne the loss of Rs 35 billion to the economy, reported a local media.

ANI | Lahore | Updated: 31-10-2021 15:21 IST | Created: 31-10-2021 15:21 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information, Hasaan Khawar admitted that Pakistan has been hit drastically due to the agitation by Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) since 2017 and has borne the loss of Rs 35 billion to the economy, reported a local media. Khawar has further admitted that the ongoing protest and blockade of roads by TLP has already caused the country a loss of Rs 4 billion, according to Dawn.

The agitation of the group since 2017 has cost Pakistan Rs 35 billion owing to the damage pertaining to the properties and the suspension of business activities, according to Dawn. The supply of fruits and vegetables to the markets were suspended and the food items were rotting in the trucks.

Meanwhile, four policemen have been killed and nearly 250 have been sustained injuries in firing by the TLP protestors, the newspaper reported. Earlier, amid rising protests by TLP, National Security Adviser (NSA) Moeed Yusuf said that proscribed TLP has crossed the red line, reported Geo News.

Stating that TLP has exhausted the state's patience, Yusuf said that they have killed policemen, distorted public property and continued to cause massive disruption. On Saturday, several others suffered injuries in clashes with workers of a banned Islamist group in Lahore. Clashes broke out between workers of banned TLP and police personnel in Lahore.

A spokesperson for the TLP said that the proscribed organisation stands by its demands that it will present before the government during the talks. "Our only demand from day one is the removal of the French ambassador," added the spokesperson, according to The News International. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

