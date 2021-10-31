After weeks of violent protests in Pak, Imran govt reach agreement with TLP: Reports

Weeks after the violent protests by the proscribed Tehreek-i-Labbak Pakistan (TLP) in the country, the Imran Khan government have reached an agreement with the outlawed group, local media reported citing sources. A government team comprising Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Mohammad Khan and other ministers held talks with the top leadership of the banned outfit, which reached a positive conclusion, ARY News reported citing sources.

The activists of the banned organization will first end their sit-in from the Grand Trunk Road (GT Road) under the accord. Meanwhile, the government will complete the legal formalities to release the arrested workers of TLP, said Geo News citing sources privy to the development. Hundreds of TLP members had taken to the streets throughout the country recently to exert pressure on the government for the release of its chief Hafiz Saad Hussain Rizvi.

A spokesperson for the TLP had said that the proscribed organisation stands by its demands that it will present before the government. "Our only demand from day one is the removal of the French ambassador," the spokesperson said, according to The News International.

Last week, at least three Pakistani policemen were killed and several others suffered injuries in clashes with workers of the banned Islamist group and police personnel in Lahore when hundreds of TLP members had taken to the streets. (ANI)

