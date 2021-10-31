Three rockets land in Baghdad

Baghdad [Iraq], October 31 (ANI/Xinhua): Three Katyusha rockets landed on Sunday in the western part of the Iraqi capital Baghdad without causing human casualties, a police source with the Interior Ministry said. The incident took place at dawn when the rockets landed in the al-Mansour neighbourhood, one of which landed near the Red Crescent Hospital, another near al-Zaitoun Street, and the third outside a private bank along al-Amirat Street, the source told Xinhua on condition of anonymity.

The attack caused no human casualties and only some damage to nearby buildings and civilian cars, the source said. The rockets were apparently targeting the heavily fortified Green Zone, which houses the U.S. embassy in central Baghdad, but missed their target, the source added.

The Green Zone, which also houses some main Iraqi government offices and other foreign embassies, has frequently been targeted by insurgent mortar and rocket attacks. The zone of roughly 10 square km is located on the western bank of the Tigris River that bisects the Iraqi capital. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)