Left Menu

Three rockets land in Baghdad

Three Katyusha rockets landed on Sunday in the western part of the Iraqi capital Baghdad without causing human casualties, a police source with the Interior Ministry said.

ANI | Baghdad | Updated: 31-10-2021 16:04 IST | Created: 31-10-2021 16:04 IST
Three rockets land in Baghdad
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Iraq

Baghdad [Iraq], October 31 (ANI/Xinhua): Three Katyusha rockets landed on Sunday in the western part of the Iraqi capital Baghdad without causing human casualties, a police source with the Interior Ministry said. The incident took place at dawn when the rockets landed in the al-Mansour neighbourhood, one of which landed near the Red Crescent Hospital, another near al-Zaitoun Street, and the third outside a private bank along al-Amirat Street, the source told Xinhua on condition of anonymity.

The attack caused no human casualties and only some damage to nearby buildings and civilian cars, the source said. The rockets were apparently targeting the heavily fortified Green Zone, which houses the U.S. embassy in central Baghdad, but missed their target, the source added.

The Green Zone, which also houses some main Iraqi government offices and other foreign embassies, has frequently been targeted by insurgent mortar and rocket attacks. The zone of roughly 10 square km is located on the western bank of the Tigris River that bisects the Iraqi capital. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: France, U.S. aim to increase cooperation on space issues; Jupiter's huge Great Red Spot storm is much deeper than expected

Science News Roundup: France, U.S. aim to increase cooperation on space issu...

 Global
2
US Domestic News Roundup: Biden administration issues new memo ending Trump 'Remain in Mexico' policy; Safety nets kept U.S. uninsured rate steady during pandemic, HHS says and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Biden administration issues new memo ending Trump ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Australia's Melbourne back to the races, shops as vaccination rate hits 80%; Eleven states sue U.S. government over vaccine mandate for federal contractors and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's Melbourne back to the races, shops as vacci...

 Global
4
Promote brain health, prevent stroke, heart disease, dementia, says Canadian neuroscientist

Promote brain health, prevent stroke, heart disease, dementia, says Canadian...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021