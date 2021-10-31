Left Menu

Two killed in motorcycle bomb blast in Pak's Balochistan

At least two people were killed and three others injured in the Balochistan province of Pakistan when a bomb concealed in a motorcycle went off in Panjgur's Chatkan Bazaar area, local media reported citing police officials.

Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
At least two people were killed and three others injured in the Balochistan province of Pakistan when a bomb concealed in a motorcycle went off in Panjgur's Chatkan Bazaar area, local media reported citing police officials. The blast killed two civilian passersby and wounded three Frontier Corps personnel, said Samaa TV reported citing officials.

The area has been cordoned off by the security forces. And injured people were taken to the District Headquarters Hospital. Condemning the act, Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo said that targetting innocent civilians is a cowardly act.

Panjgur district lies in the western Makran division of Balochistan. In the past, Chatkan Bazar had faced terrorist attacks. Earlier in March 2019, at least two people were killed and nine others were injured in a motorcycle blast at the Bazaar. The bombing had caused a gas cylinder in a shop to explode, triggering a fire that destroyed five vehicles and three motorcycles, according to Samaa TV. (ANI)

