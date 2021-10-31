Left Menu

Pakistan opposition parties' alliance to hold protest rally against rising inflation

The alliance of major opposition parties, the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), will hold a protest rally in Dera Ghazi Khan, Punjab Province, against rising inflation in the country.

ANI | Dera Gazi Khan | Updated: 31-10-2021 18:01 IST | Created: 31-10-2021 18:01 IST
Pakistan opposition parties' alliance to hold protest rally against rising inflation
Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman (File Photo).. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The alliance of major opposition parties, the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), will hold a protest rally in Dera Ghazi Khan, Punjab Province, against rising inflation in the country. PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif and other opposition leaders will address the Sunday protest rally, reported The News International.

Rana Sanaullah, PML-N senior leader, said that the government has failed and made it difficult for the poor and middle class to live in the country. Emphasising that inflation is likely to rise in Pakistan in the coming days, PML-N senior leader Rana Sanaullah has said that the government has made it difficult for the poor and middle class to live in the country.

Marriyum Aurangzeb, PML-N spokesperson, ahead of the rally said that it will be a "public referendum against the tyrannical government". She emphasised that the people of Pakistan have understood that "getting rid of Imran sahib is the only way to get rid of inflation".

The opposition alliance last week had kicked off its protest drives against the recent price hikes in Pakistan. Protest rallies were held in major cities like Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar and others. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: France, U.S. aim to increase cooperation on space issues; Jupiter's huge Great Red Spot storm is much deeper than expected

Science News Roundup: France, U.S. aim to increase cooperation on space issu...

 Global
2
US Domestic News Roundup: Biden administration issues new memo ending Trump 'Remain in Mexico' policy; Safety nets kept U.S. uninsured rate steady during pandemic, HHS says and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Biden administration issues new memo ending Trump ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Australia's Melbourne back to the races, shops as vaccination rate hits 80%; Eleven states sue U.S. government over vaccine mandate for federal contractors and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's Melbourne back to the races, shops as vacci...

 Global
4
Promote brain health, prevent stroke, heart disease, dementia, says Canadian neuroscientist

Promote brain health, prevent stroke, heart disease, dementia, says Canadian...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021