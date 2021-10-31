Left Menu

15 injured in Tokyo train fire incident: Reports

Fifteen people were reported injured after a fire broke out Sunday night on a Keio Line train in Tokyo, with authorities immediately arresting a man who was carrying a knife, local news reported.

ANI | Tokyo | Updated: 31-10-2021 18:11 IST | Created: 31-10-2021 18:11 IST
Kyodo News reported, that investigative sources are looking into a report that hydrochloric acid has spread on the train. The police received a report regarding a knife-wielding man around 8 pm.

The incident took place on a 10-car train bound for Shinjuku in central Tokyo. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

