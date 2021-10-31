Left Menu

Russia Fulfilling All Climate Obligations: Putin

Russia performs all its obligations aimed at tackling climate change and implements the policy of gas emissions reduction, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 31-10-2021 18:13 IST | Created: 31-10-2021 18:13 IST
Russia Fulfilling All Climate Obligations: Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin (File pic). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russia

Moscow [Russia], October 31 (ANI/Sputnik): Russia performs all its obligations aimed at tackling climate change and implements the policy of gas emissions reduction, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday. "Our country actively and proactively takes part in international efforts to preserve climate. We fulfil all our commitments under the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change and the Paris Agreement. We consistently implement the policy of reducing net greenhouse gas emissions. We take steps to boost the energy efficiency of the economy, to modernize the economy, and to reduce associated gas emissions by oil production," Putin said at the G20 summit.

The president also noted that the attention of the world should be drawn to ecological projects. "It is important to concentrate the efforts of the international community primarily on the support for the most productive environmental projects," Putin said.

The Russian leader noted that experts can compile a rating of such projects estimating their impact on greenhouse gas emissions for every dollar invested. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: France, U.S. aim to increase cooperation on space issues; Jupiter's huge Great Red Spot storm is much deeper than expected

Science News Roundup: France, U.S. aim to increase cooperation on space issu...

 Global
2
US Domestic News Roundup: Biden administration issues new memo ending Trump 'Remain in Mexico' policy; Safety nets kept U.S. uninsured rate steady during pandemic, HHS says and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Biden administration issues new memo ending Trump ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Australia's Melbourne back to the races, shops as vaccination rate hits 80%; Eleven states sue U.S. government over vaccine mandate for federal contractors and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's Melbourne back to the races, shops as vacci...

 Global
4
Promote brain health, prevent stroke, heart disease, dementia, says Canadian neuroscientist

Promote brain health, prevent stroke, heart disease, dementia, says Canadian...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021