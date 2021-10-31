Indonesia reports 523 new COVID-19 cases, 17 more deaths

Jakarta [Indonesia], October 31 (ANI/Xinhua): Indonesia on Sunday confirmed 523 new COVID-19 cases, raising its total tally of infections to 4,244,358, according to the country's health ministry. The ministry reported that the death toll from the virus in the country rose by 17 to 143,405, while 497 more people recovered during the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 4,088,635.

Indonesia started mass COVID-19 vaccinations on Jan. 13 after the authorities approved the emergency use of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine. The country has so far administered over 194.49 million doses, including the third booster jabs.More than 119.66 million people have received their first doses of vaccines, while over 73.69 million have taken the second doses.

The Indonesian government aims to vaccinate 208.2 million people in the country. (ANI/Xinhua)

