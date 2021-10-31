Left Menu

Japan's ruling LDP expected to keep lower house majority: exit polls

Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and its coalition Komeito is expected to retain a majority in the House of Representatives following Sunday's general election, Japanese media informed citing exit polls.

ANI | Tokyo | Updated: 31-10-2021 18:14 IST | Created: 31-10-2021 18:14 IST
Japan's ruling LDP expected to keep lower house majority: exit polls
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. (Photo Credit - Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Japan

Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and its coalition Komeito is expected to retain a majority in the House of Representatives following Sunday's general election, Japanese media informed citing exit polls. LDP and Komeito appear to have won at least 233 of the 465 seats in the powerful lower chamber of parliament, defeating opposition parties, Kyodo News reported.

This came as new PM Kishida seeks a public mandate for his COVID-19, economic and security policies. If so, the LDP would have lost many of the 276 seats it held prior to the election, but Kishida has said he will claim victory if the LDP-Komeito coalition retains a majority.

Polling stations across Japan were closed at 8 pm (local time) and ballots are being counted, with the final outcome hinging on dozens of battleground constituencies where candidates were neck-and-neck, Kyodo News reported. Meanwhile, Kishida has promised to pump growth in the world's third-largest economy. His government has also promised to secure more hospital beds to treat COVID-19 patients in preparation for a possible sixth wave of infections.

Voting for Japan's general election began on Sunday morning. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: France, U.S. aim to increase cooperation on space issues; Jupiter's huge Great Red Spot storm is much deeper than expected

Science News Roundup: France, U.S. aim to increase cooperation on space issu...

 Global
2
US Domestic News Roundup: Biden administration issues new memo ending Trump 'Remain in Mexico' policy; Safety nets kept U.S. uninsured rate steady during pandemic, HHS says and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Biden administration issues new memo ending Trump ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Australia's Melbourne back to the races, shops as vaccination rate hits 80%; Eleven states sue U.S. government over vaccine mandate for federal contractors and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's Melbourne back to the races, shops as vacci...

 Global
4
Promote brain health, prevent stroke, heart disease, dementia, says Canadian neuroscientist

Promote brain health, prevent stroke, heart disease, dementia, says Canadian...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021