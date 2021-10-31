Left Menu

Biden conveys to Erdogan concerns over Turkey's possession of S-400 system: White House

US President Joe Biden expressed concerns over the Russian-made S-400 missile system at Turkey's disposal, during the talks with his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, on G20 sidelines on Sunday, the White House said.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 31-10-2021 18:14 IST | Created: 31-10-2021 18:14 IST
Biden conveys to Erdogan concerns over Turkey's possession of S-400 system: White House
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

US President Joe Biden expressed concerns over the Russian-made S-400 missile system at Turkey's disposal, during the talks with his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, on G20 sidelines on Sunday, the White House said. "President Biden reaffirmed our defense partnership and Turkey's importance as a NATO Ally, but noted U.S. concerns over Turkey's possession of the Russian S-400 missile system," the press statement said.

Russia and Turkey concluded a contract on S-400 missile defense system in 2017, and the equipment was shipped in 2019. The statement also read: "President Biden underscored his desire to maintain constructive relations, expand areas of cooperation, and manage our disagreements effectively. He expressed appreciation for Turkey's nearly two decades of contributions to the NATO mission in Afghanistan."

"The leaders discussed the political process in Syria, the delivery of humanitarian assistance to Afghans in need, elections in Libya, the situation in the Eastern Mediterranean, and diplomatic efforts in the South Caucasus." Biden also emphasized the importance of strong democratic institutions, respect for human rights, and the rule of law for peace and prosperity, it added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: France, U.S. aim to increase cooperation on space issues; Jupiter's huge Great Red Spot storm is much deeper than expected

Science News Roundup: France, U.S. aim to increase cooperation on space issu...

 Global
2
US Domestic News Roundup: Biden administration issues new memo ending Trump 'Remain in Mexico' policy; Safety nets kept U.S. uninsured rate steady during pandemic, HHS says and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Biden administration issues new memo ending Trump ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Australia's Melbourne back to the races, shops as vaccination rate hits 80%; Eleven states sue U.S. government over vaccine mandate for federal contractors and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's Melbourne back to the races, shops as vacci...

 Global
4
Promote brain health, prevent stroke, heart disease, dementia, says Canadian neuroscientist

Promote brain health, prevent stroke, heart disease, dementia, says Canadian...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021