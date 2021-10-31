At COP-26, PM Modi will launch key initiatives under CDRI, International Solar Alliance: Indian envoy

Left Menu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch two important initiatives under the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI) and International Solar Alliance (ISA) at the upcoming 26th session of the Conference of Parties (COP-26) here, India's High Commissioner to the UK Gaitri Issar Kumar has said.

ANI | Glasgow | Updated: 31-10-2021 19:24 IST | Created: 31-10-2021 19:24 IST
India's High Commissioner to the UK, Gaitri Issar Kumar. Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch two important initiatives under the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI) and International Solar Alliance (ISA) at the upcoming 26th session of the Conference of Parties (COP-26) here, India's High Commissioner to the UK Gaitri Issar Kumar has said. "These initiatives will make the presence of a very high-level delegation from India led by our prime minister, very very important," Kumar said while speaking to ANI on Sunday.

The envoy emphasised that at COP-26 Prime Minister Modi will share India's commitment to the world and his presence will contribute to the success of COP26. "The focus will be on economic revival and how to do this in a sustainable way. For this, climate action is very relevant," Kumar said.

PM Modi -- who is in Rome -- will be visiting Glasgow for the COP-26. He is slated to meet UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson there. COP-26 is being held from October 31 to November 12 under the Presidency of the UK partnering with Italy in Glasgow.

A high-level segment of COP-26, titled the World Leaders' Summit (WLS), will be held on November 1-2. The Summit will be attended by Heads of State/Government of more than 120 countries. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

