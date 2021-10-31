Set goals complying with Paris climate deal, says Italian PM Draghi to G20 countries

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi on Sunday said that the G20 countries should set long-term environmental goals which comply with the Paris climate deal and fasten the transition to clean energy sources, reported Sputnik. Notably, Italy is the host country of the ongoing G20 summit.

"We need to set long-term goals that are consistent with the Paris agreement and make short-term changes to achieve them. We must accelerate the phasing out of coal and invest more in renewable energy," Sputnik quoted Draghi as saying at the summit. PM Modi is in Rome to attend the G20 summit. He has held several bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the summit. On Saturday, he met French President Emmanuel Macron and Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

Meanwhile, the G20 summit was kicked off on Saturday. The second day of the G20 started with a walk of the Heads of Delegation in one of the symbolic places of the historic downtown: Trevi Fountain. Thereafter, PM Modi attended the session on Climate Change and Environment on Sunday.

Afterwards, the G20 Heads of Delegation gathered at the Convention Center La Nuvola for a side event and two working sessions. Later today, Prime Minister is expected to hold a meeting with outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

The Convention Center La Nuvola in Rome will then host both the multilateral sessions and the bilateral meetings of the Leaders. Today's engagement also includes a working session on Sustainable Development. (ANI)

