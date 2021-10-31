Left Menu

35 IS terrorists surrendered to Taliban in eastern Nangarhar province

As many as 35 terrorists affiliated with Islamic State (IS) surrendered to Taliban-led authorities in Afghanistan's Nangarhar province Sunday, an Afghan intelligence official said.

31-10-2021
As many as 35 terrorists affiliated with Islamic State (IS) surrendered to Taliban-led authorities in Afghanistan's Nangarhar province Sunday, an Afghan intelligence official said. Head of intelligence agency in the province Bashir Khan said the former IS terrorists gave themselves up to the authorities in the provincial capital Jalalabad city, Xinhua reported.

They have previously been active in Kot and Spinghar districts. According to the official, 149 terrorists affiliated with the Islamic State group locally known as Daesh have earlier surrendered to the authorities in Nangarhar.

The hardliner IS outfit, which has been vying with the Taliban-led Islamic Emirate in Afghanistan, has not made any comment on the report. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

