Left Menu

Senior NLD leader jailed for 20 years for criticizing Myanmar coup

Myanmar authorities on Friday jailed an Octogenarian opposition leader for criticizing the coup that ousted the democratically elected government in the country.

ANI | Naypyitaw | Updated: 31-10-2021 20:31 IST | Created: 31-10-2021 20:31 IST
Senior NLD leader jailed for 20 years for criticizing Myanmar coup
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Myanmar

Myanmar authorities on Friday jailed an Octogenarian opposition leader for criticizing the coup that ousted the democratically elected government in the country. Win Htain, who is a senior leader from the National League for Democracy (NLD) has been sentenced to 20 years of imprisonment by a special court in Myanmar's capital Naypyidaw, Radio Free Asia reported.

Win has been charged with sedition under Article 124 (A) of Myanmar's Criminal Code. He had also been imprisoned twice before. "He is over 80 years old and is a respected chairman of the NLD, but the [Myanmar] military council didn't spare him and gave him a lengthy prison sentence," Win Htain's younger brother Kyaw Lin told RFA.

Meanwhile, Myanmar Military has killed at least 1222 people since February 1 while 7024 people have been arrested, charged or sentenced, Assistance Association for Political Prisoners informed. Myanmar has been in turmoil since the coup on February 1, when the Myanmar military led by Senior General Ming Aung Hlaing overthrew the civilian government and declared a year-long state of emergency. The coup triggered mass protests and was met by deadly violence. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: France, U.S. aim to increase cooperation on space issues; Jupiter's huge Great Red Spot storm is much deeper than expected

Science News Roundup: France, U.S. aim to increase cooperation on space issu...

 Global
2
US Domestic News Roundup: Biden administration issues new memo ending Trump 'Remain in Mexico' policy; Safety nets kept U.S. uninsured rate steady during pandemic, HHS says and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Biden administration issues new memo ending Trump ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Australia's Melbourne back to the races, shops as vaccination rate hits 80%; Eleven states sue U.S. government over vaccine mandate for federal contractors and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's Melbourne back to the races, shops as vacci...

 Global
4
Promote brain health, prevent stroke, heart disease, dementia, says Canadian neuroscientist

Promote brain health, prevent stroke, heart disease, dementia, says Canadian...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021