Left Menu

TAPI project's implementation will start soon in Afghanistan, say Taliban

Amir Khan Muttaqi, the Taliban-announced government's acting Foreign Minister has said that the implementation of the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline project will soon begin in his country, reported local media.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 31-10-2021 20:40 IST | Created: 31-10-2021 20:39 IST
TAPI project's implementation will start soon in Afghanistan, say Taliban
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

Amir Khan Muttaqi, the Taliban-announced government's acting Foreign Minister has said that the implementation of the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline project will soon begin in his country, reported local media. During a press conference with Turkmenistan Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov in Kabul, he said the visiting delegation and the Taliban held good talks on economic and political issues, reported TOLOnews.

"Important issues such as TAPI, railroads and electricity were discussed. We discussed how to strengthen the projects that had already started. Also, the projects that were started by Turkmenistan, such as TAPI-- its practical implementation will start soon in Afghanistan," said Muttaqi. He also said that the Turkmenistan delegation included officials from various ministries who held talks with the Taliban.

During the two-day visit by the Turkmenistan delegation, both sides discussed issues around strengthening political relations and economic ties. Muttaqi said Meredov has invited him to visit Turkmenistan.

Zabihullah Mujahid, the Taliban's spokesperson, said that Meredov and his accompanying delegation also met with the acting Deputy Prime Minister Abdul Salam Hanafi and discussed economic issues -- especially the TAPI project -- and railroads and made important decisions. The TAPI Project -- which was launched in 2016 -- is expected to carry 33 billion cubic meters (bcm) of natural gas each year. In Afghanistan, the work on the project began in 2018. But in the past years, its construction faced delays in the country due to insecurity and other issues, according to TOLOnews. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: France, U.S. aim to increase cooperation on space issues; Jupiter's huge Great Red Spot storm is much deeper than expected

Science News Roundup: France, U.S. aim to increase cooperation on space issu...

 Global
2
US Domestic News Roundup: Biden administration issues new memo ending Trump 'Remain in Mexico' policy; Safety nets kept U.S. uninsured rate steady during pandemic, HHS says and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Biden administration issues new memo ending Trump ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Australia's Melbourne back to the races, shops as vaccination rate hits 80%; Eleven states sue U.S. government over vaccine mandate for federal contractors and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's Melbourne back to the races, shops as vacci...

 Global
4
Promote brain health, prevent stroke, heart disease, dementia, says Canadian neuroscientist

Promote brain health, prevent stroke, heart disease, dementia, says Canadian...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021