COVID-19 cases surpass 500,000 in Myanmar

The number of COVID-19 cases in Myanmar increased to 500,073 on Sunday after 752 new cases were reported in the past 24 hours, according to a release from the Ministry of Health.

ANI | Yangon | Updated: 31-10-2021 20:47 IST | Created: 31-10-2021 20:47 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
Yangon [Myanmar], October 31 (ANI/Xinhua): The number of COVID-19 cases in Myanmar increased to 500,073 on Sunday after 752 new cases were reported in the past 24 hours, according to a release from the Ministry of Health. The release said 33 new deaths were recorded, bringing the death toll to 18,697 in the country as of Sunday.

A total of 467,689 patients have been discharged from hospitals and over 4.86 million samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far. Over 7 million people have been fully vaccinated nationwide, while over 6.19 million people have received the first jabs of COVID-19 vaccines as of Saturday, the release said.

Meanwhile, Myanmar's Ministry of Transport and Communications on Sunday announced the extension of suspension period of international commercial flights until the end of November to prevent the infiltration of COVID-19 into the country through air travel. Myanmar detected its first two COVID-19 cases on March 23 last year. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

