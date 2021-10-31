Left Menu

PM Modi's mantra of sustainable development finds resonance at G-20 Rome declaration: Piyush Goyal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mantra of sustainable lifestyles finds resonance in the G-20's Rome declaration on sustainable consumption and responsible production patterns in line with Sustainable Development Goal 12, Union Commerce Minister and India's G20 Sherpa Piyush Goyal said here on Sunday.

ANI | Rome | Updated: 31-10-2021 22:37 IST | Created: 31-10-2021 22:37 IST
PM Modi's mantra of sustainable development finds resonance at G-20 Rome declaration: Piyush Goyal
India's G20 Sherpa and Union Minister of Commerce Piyush Goyal. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Italy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mantra of sustainable lifestyles finds resonance in the G-20's Rome declaration on sustainable consumption and responsible production patterns in line with Sustainable Development Goal 12, Union Commerce Minister and India's G20 Sherpa Piyush Goyal said here on Sunday. "For the first time, G20 has identified sustainable and responsible consumption and production along with the provision of finance and technology as critical enablers for achieving climate goals first decided at Paris," said Goyal.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in the G-20 summit here and held several bilaterals with his counterparts. Detailing the Rome declaration, Goyal said, "Coming out of the sustainable development point number 12 -- which is aimed at encouraging the developed countries to reduce their luxurious and energy-intensive lifestyle -- has been discussed and accepted."

Underlining that energy and climate was clearly the centre stage of the discussion, Goyal said that India and many other developing countries have pushed for safeguarding the interest of the developing world. "We are also joined by developed countries to increase the ambition from current levels of commitment," the union minister said.

He also emphasised that the importance of energy security and the stability of energy markets has also been recognised by the G-20 leaders' summit. The G-20 Sherpa further said that "we have also been able to push the commitment of the developed world to provide 100 billion dollars every year from now until 2025".

"And the commitment of all the countries to mobilise greater levels of capital for less developed countries and emerging economies," said Goyal. Emphasising that G20 also agreed to extend the debt service suspension initiative, he said that through this, low-income courtiers will not be burdened with debt repayment at this critical time. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Leaky gut syndrome in elderly can be improved by polyphenol-rich diets: Study

Leaky gut syndrome in elderly can be improved by polyphenol-rich diets: Stud...

 Spain
2
Science News Roundup: France, U.S. aim to increase cooperation on space issues

Science News Roundup: France, U.S. aim to increase cooperation on space issu...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Eleven states sue U.S. government over vaccine mandate for federal contractors; Britain sending millions more COVID doses to developing nations and more

Health News Roundup: Eleven states sue U.S. government over vaccine mandate ...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-New-look Billie Jean King Cup Finals set to start, but big names missing; Tennis-Krejcikova thrilled to be leading Czech charge at Billie Jean King Cup Finals and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-New-look Billie Jean King Cup Finals set to star...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021