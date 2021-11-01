Macron, Johnson agree to take measures to ease tensions amid fishing row: Reports

Left Menu

French President Emmanuel Macron met with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson at the G20 summit in Rome, and the leaders agreed to shortly take measures to relieve the tensions regarding fishing licenses, the Elysee Palace said.

ANI | Paris | Updated: 01-11-2021 10:38 IST | Created: 01-11-2021 10:38 IST
French President Emmanuel Macron. Image Credit: ANI
  • France

Paris [France], November 1 (ANI/Sputnik): French President Emmanuel Macron met with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson at the G20 summit in Rome, and the leaders agreed to shortly take measures to relieve the tensions regarding fishing licenses, the Elysee Palace said. It is vital that practical and operational measures are taken as soon as possible to avert increasing tensions, the French presidency said as cited by BFM TV on Sunday.

Macron also said that it is necessary to follow the rules of fishing licenses. The French president told reporters that he does not want any escalation on the issue and that it is better to reach an agreement instead of imposing sanctions.

"Now, the ball is in their court," Macron said at a press conference on Sunday, adding that if the British do not make any moves, the response measures will have to be introduced. On Wednesday, France said that it will impose sanctions against the United Kingdom on November 2 over its refusal to issue enough fishing licenses for French fishermen to access British waters under the Brexit trade deal. London slammed the announcement.

In late September, the UK Ministry of the Environment reported that 1,700 vessels from the EU received licenses to fish in the UK waters, of which 117 were issued to vessels from the EU for fishing in a zone of 6-12 nautical miles. The ministry issued only 12 licenses to French fishermen, having considered 47 applications. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

