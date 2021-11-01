Chinese mainland reports 59 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland has reported 59 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, local media reported citing National Health Commission's daily report on Monday. Of the new local cases, 27 were reported in Heilongjiang, 10 in Gansu, nine in Hebei, six in Inner Mongolia, three in Ningxia, and one each in Zhejiang, Jiangxi, Shandong and Qinghai, Xinhua News reported.

On Sunday, the mainland witnessed 33 new imported cases, including 12 previously reported asymptomatic carriers, it said. One new suspected case arriving from outside the mainland was reported in Shanghai and no new deaths from COVID-19 were reported on Sunday, it added.

A total of 9,637 imported cases had been reported on the mainland by the end of Sunday. Among them, 9,251 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 386 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases, according to Xinhua News. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland had reached 97,243 by Sunday, including 869 patients still receiving treatment. Among them, 33 were in severe condition.

A total of 91,738 patients had been discharged from hospitals following recovery on the mainland, and 4,636 had died as a result of the virus. A total of 24 asymptomatic cases were newly reported, of which 17 were from outside the mainland. There were a total of 398 asymptomatic cases, of which 351 were imported, under medical observation as of Sunday. (ANI)

