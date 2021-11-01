Left Menu

G20 leaders agree on energy producer-consumer coordination: Macron

The G20 countries have agreed on close coordination between producers and consumers on issues relating to energy prices, French President Emmanuel Macron said.

ANI | Rome | Updated: 01-11-2021 10:57 IST | Created: 01-11-2021 10:57 IST
G20 leaders agree on energy producer-consumer coordination: Macron
The leaders of G-20 during a session of the Rome Summit.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Italy

Rome [Italy], November 1 (ANI/Sputnik): The G20 countries have agreed on close coordination between producers and consumers on issues relating to energy prices, French President Emmanuel Macron said. Speaking to reporters in Rome at the conclusion of the G20 summit on Sunday, Macron said that the significant increase and volatility in gas and oil prices has weakened global growth.

There is a need for coordination between producer and consumer states when it comes to energy, Macron emphasized, saying that relevant agreements were reached at the G20 summit. US State Department Senior Advisor for Global Energy Security, Amos Hochstein, said on Thursday that gas and oil suppliers have a responsibility to ensure capacity to meet global demand in order to avoid crises like the one unfolding in Europe. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Leaky gut syndrome in elderly can be improved by polyphenol-rich diets: Study

Leaky gut syndrome in elderly can be improved by polyphenol-rich diets: Stud...

 Spain
2
Longest-serving Indian-origin octogenarian prison executioner passes away in Singapore

Longest-serving Indian-origin octogenarian prison executioner passes away in...

 Singapore
3
Science News Roundup: France, U.S. aim to increase cooperation on space issues

Science News Roundup: France, U.S. aim to increase cooperation on space issu...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Eleven states sue U.S. government over vaccine mandate for federal contractors; Britain sending millions more COVID doses to developing nations and more

Health News Roundup: Eleven states sue U.S. government over vaccine mandate ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021