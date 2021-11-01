Left Menu

Russia's deputy chairman of the Security Council warns of major food crisis

Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev warns of a looming global food crisis, saying that no one can give accurate forecasts for overcoming the recession in the world economy.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 01-11-2021 11:02 IST
Russia's deputy chairman of the Security Council warns of major food crisis
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Moscow [Russia], November 1 (ANI/Sputnik): Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev warns of a looming global food crisis, saying that no one can give accurate forecasts for overcoming the recession in the world economy. "It is obvious that a world food crisis is coming. Food prices are on the rise everywhere, food inflation is accelerating," Medvedev said in an article published by the Rossiyskaya Gazeta newspaper.

He emphasized that the world economy is suffering from a recession, which is much more serious than during the financial crisis of 2008-2009. "A lot will depend on the rate of resumption of foreign trade, especially in terms of export-import of services. Nobody can give accurate forecasts now, " Medvedev said.

The Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council explained that non-economic factors, such as vaccination and the emergence of new viruses, are currently affecting the world economic situation. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

