A study conducted by the health ministry of the city of Buenos Aires, Argentina, showed high efficacy of the Russian-made COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V in protecting people aged 60 and older, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said on Monday.

ANI | Buenos Aires | Updated: 01-11-2021 13:51 IST | Created: 01-11-2021 13:51 IST
Argentinian study proves high efficacy of Sputnik V in protecting people over 60: RDIF
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Buenos Aires [Argentina], November 1 (ANI/Sputnik): A study conducted by the health ministry of the city of Buenos Aires, Argentina, showed high efficacy of the Russian-made COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V in protecting people aged 60 and older, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said on Monday. "Results of the study are showing that infection rates decreased for over 88 per cent among those who received the full vaccination against COVID (2 doses). The full vaccination was associated with a 96.6 per cent reduction in mortality," the statement by the RDIF read.

As many as 660,000 elderly residents of Buenos Aires over 60 years of age, vaccinated with Sputnik V, AstraZeneca or Sinopharm, took part in the research, conducted in summer 2021. The first dose of Sputnik V has also been proved to have 78.6-83.7 per cent efficacy in people aged 60-79 years, according to another study by the city's health ministry.

Most people in Buenos Aires have been vaccinated with the Russian vaccine, which contributed to a 15-fold decline in new COVID-19 cases within the past five months, according to the RDIF. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

