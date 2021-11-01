Left Menu

EAM Jaishankar congratulates Antigua and Barbuda on its 40th Independence Day

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Monday congratulated Foreign Minister of Antigua and Barbuda Chet Greene on the country's 40th Independence Day.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-11-2021 14:46 IST | Created: 01-11-2021 14:46 IST
External Affairs Minister of India, S Jaishankar (File Pic). Image Credit: ANI
"Greetings to FM Chet Greene and the Government and people of Antigua and Barbuda on their 40th Independence Day," EAM said in a tweet.

Antigua and Barbuda, a Caribbean country gained independence from Britain in 1981. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

