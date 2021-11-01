PM Modi meets Naftali Bennett on sidelines of COP26

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Israeli counterpart Naftali Bennett had their first in-person meet on Monday since the latter took office, on the sidelines of the ongoing COP26 Summit. Taking to Twitter, Bennett shared a small clip of two leaders engaged in conversation at the summit venue.

In the clip, PM Modi is seen with an arm around Bennett engaging him in a conversation. Bennett, who took office as Israeli PM in June, captioned the video: "It was truly great to finally meet you.'

In August, Narendra Modi spoke on phone August with Bennett. The leaders had expressed satisfaction over the remarkable growth in the bilateral relationship in recent years. Prime Minister Modi also emphasised that India greatly values its robust cooperation with Israel in areas like agriculture, water, defence and security, and cyber-security.

During External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's first visit to Israel, PM Bennett thanked his Indian counterpart Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Jaishankar for their personal commitment to the partnership between Israel and India "I speak on behalf of Israelis. We love India. We view India as a huge friend and we're looking forward to expanding our relationship in all fields and all dimensions. I look forward to a very productive meeting," Bennett told Jaishankar at the start of the meeting. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)