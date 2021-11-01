Lithuania visa application centre opens in Kathmandu

The Embassy of Lithuania has started a visa application centre in Kathmandu starting from Monday. Julius Pranevicius, Ambassador of Lithuania to India, inaugurated the new centre in Kathmandu in the presence of Amit Chuke, Country Manager- Nepal, VFS Global.

"The newly opened Visa Application Centre in Kathmandu is an important step in further developing relations between Nepal and Lithuania. This will not only facilitate the process but will also contribute to building stronger people-to-people contacts and strengthening our bilateral cooperation and exchanges in the fields of trade, culture, tourism, academia and many others. We are looking forward to extending our productive cooperation with VFS Global," Julius Pranevicius, Ambassador of Lithuania to India remarked. The VFS Visa Center is located on the 3rd Floor of the Chhaya Devi Complex in Thamel of Kathmandu which will accept visa applications for short and long-term visas.

"Applicants submitting their documents through VFS Global will also have access to a range of optional services for a more convenient visa application journey, including form filling assistance, document checks, photocopy and photo booth services, SMS updates, among others. Customers in Nepal can also opt for a special 'Hold At Location' service that allows them to collect their processed passports from the nearest branch of VFS Global's partner bank," a VFS release stated. In the South Asia region, VFS Global also served the Embassy of Lithuania in India since 2019 through a network of 12 Visa Application Centres.

"VFS Global is pleased to extend its Lithuania visa services to customers in Nepal, bringing ease and convenience to their visa application journey. With our visa services expertise, Customer First approach, and best-in-class solutions, we are excited to be the first step in your travel plans. We thank the Embassy of Lithuania for their continued support and faith in VFS Global," Pranav Sinha, Head - South Asia, VFS Global said. (ANI)